Human trafficking racket busted in Kumurambheem Asifabad; constable among six held

ADILABAD: A human trafficking racket targeting vulnerable women in tribal areas has been unearthed in Kumurambheem Asifabad district with the arrest of six persons, including a police constable.

The gang is accused of luring single, widowed and financially distressed women under the pretext of marriage and employment and selling them to buyers in other states.

According to the police, the victims, primarily women from impoverished families in tribal areas, were trafficked to Madhya Pradesh and forced into servitude. The gang reportedly took advantage of their social and economic vulnerability to trap them with false promises.

The case came to light after a resident of Vadgondi village in Asifabad mandal, who had been sold to Madhya Pradesh for Rs 1.3 lakh, managed to establish contact with her family. The traffickers allegedly manipulated her Aadhaar records, inserting the buyer’s name as her husband.

When the updated Aadhaar card was mailed to her address in Vadgondi, her family grew suspicious and traced her location and then filed a missing person complaint with the local police last week.

Based on this complaint, Asifabad police traced the woman to Madhya Pradesh and rescued her.