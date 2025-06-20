IIT graduate among 15 held in Telangana for circulating child porn

Gang targeted tribal women in remote areas

During the probe that followed, another victim approached the police, stating she had been sold to a brothel in Madhya Pradesh for Rs 1.10 lakh. She managed to escape and return home last month.

Police officials revealed that the gang specifically targeted tribal women from remote mandals such as Kerameri and Tiryani, where several women had been reported missing in recent years. Investigations confirmed that at least some of these women had been trafficked in a similar manner.

This is not the first such case in the region. In 2015, two tribal women from Indravelly mandal were reportedly kidnapped and sold in Rajasthan.

Asifabad police have registered cases against nine accused and arrested six of them so far. Those arrested include police constable Kameri Haridas (PC-1669), Pariki Pandla Vijaya Laxmi, Sathyamshetty Sujatha, Boire Panchapula, Taduri Usha and Durgam Sudhakar. Three others — Basher Ramesh Goud, Basher Surekha and Soni Jagadeesh — are absconding.

Constable Haridas had previously been involved in a similar offence registered under Crime No. 30/2019 at Tiryani police station, Asifabad DSP (in-charge) Ramanujam said.

