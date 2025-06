HYDERABAD: TPCC working president T Jayaprakash Reddy alias Jagga Reddy donated Rs 10 lakh to Harikrishna Prasad, a cancer patient on Thursday, marking the birthday of Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi. Prasad, who hails from Tallapalli in Sangareddy district, is currently working in a Gurukula school.

In the past too, Jagga Reddy extended financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh and Rs 4 lakh respectively to two cancer patients in the Sangareddy Assembly constituency.