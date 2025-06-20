KLIS had Cabinet’s approval, insists Eatala

HYDERABAD: BJP MP Eatala Rajender on Thursday said that the then chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao always wanted the departments to place all their proposals before the Cabinet.
Speaking to reporters here, Rajender said that “he was ready for anything” if he was proved wrong.
Reiterating that the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme had the approval of the Cabinet, he asked: “Can such a massive project be taken up without the approval of the Cabinet?”
He also released the draft minutes of the Cabinet Sub-committee formed by the previous BRS government to discuss the Kaleshwaram project.
Rajender also demanded that the Commission of Inquiry on Kaleshwaram submit its report at the earliest. He recalled that the BJP demanded a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities in the construction of the Kaleshwaram project.
He also demanded that the state government take action once the Commission submits its report.
The BJP MP also wanted the government to repair the damaged piers of Medigadda and ensure that irrigation water is provided to farmers.