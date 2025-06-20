KLIS had Cabinet’s approval, insists Eatala

HYDERABAD: BJP MP Eatala Rajender on Thursday said that the then chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao always wanted the departments to place all their proposals before the Cabinet.

Speaking to reporters here, Rajender said that “he was ready for anything” if he was proved wrong.

Reiterating that the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme had the approval of the Cabinet, he asked: “Can such a massive project be taken up without the approval of the Cabinet?”

He also released the draft minutes of the Cabinet Sub-committee formed by the previous BRS government to discuss the Kaleshwaram project.