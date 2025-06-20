Private firms to maintain cleanliness at tourist spots

HYDERABAD: With growing concerns over poor sanitation at tourist destinations, such as the lack of public toilets, improper waste disposal, and general uncleanliness, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has initiated efforts to improve hygiene at key locations across the city.

To address these issues, GHMC has invited Requests for Proposal (RFP) from private agencies for the upkeep and sanitation of tourist spots in eight circles — five in Khairatabad zone, two in Charminar and one in Secunderabad — on an outsourcing basis.

Global studies have shown that maintaining hygiene around tourist destinations is vital for sustaining tourism. Poor sanitation not only deters tourists but also affects the local community. GHMC aims to establish strong infrastructure and monitoring systems to ensure consistent cleanliness standards.