Revanth has less knowledge, more venom, alleges BRS MLA Harish Rao

HYDERABAD: A day after the state government held an all-party meeting on the Andhra Pradesh government’s Godavari-Banakacherla project, BRS MLA T Harish Rao alleged that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy lacked knowledge on irrigation.

Speaking to reporters here on Thursday, Harish said: “Revanth Reddy has less knowledge and more venom when it comes to Telangana water projects.”

“Lies flowed like water at the meeting,” he said and added that the meeting tried to blame BRS president and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for AP’s proposed Godavari-Banakacherla (G-B) project.

Stating that the all-party meeting was turned into a “political platform”, the former irrigation minister said that the chief minister “neither knows the basics of the irrigation sector nor has any knowledge of the basins of various rivers”.

“Revanth Reddy was seen asking the officials in which river basins Devadula and Banakacherla were located. It shows his lack of knowledge. Even schoolchildren know that Devadula was constructed across the Godavari,” he added.

Harish alleged that the way Revanth spoke at the meeting indicated that he was giving a green signal to the G-B project. “That’s why the CM said that they would be satisfied with 1,000 tmcft in Godavari and 500 tmcft in Krishna,” he alleged.