Revanth seeks central nod for Metro Phase 2

The Metro Phase 2 will create hassle-free commuting by reducing congestion on the roads and also contribute a lot to sustainable development once the project is completed, he added.

The chief minister also informed the Union minister that the state government is ready to undertake the Rs 24,269 crore project as a joint venture with the Centre.

He reminded Khattar that the project DPR has already been submitted with necessary amendments as per the suggestions of the Union urban development minister and requested him to grant necessary permissions from other departments considering the importance of the project.

Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Congress MPs Mallu Ravi and K Raghuveer Reddy, Telangana government’s special representative in Delhi AP Jitender Reddy and HAML MD NVS Reddy were present on the occasion.

Blair impressed by CM’s sui generis vision

Blair appreciated the state’s plan to achieve the entire development agenda through principles of sustainability, adding that he was “enthralled and taken in by the sui generis vision” of Revanth.