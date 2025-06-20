Telangana HC exempts Eatala, Raghu from personal appearance

HYDERABAD: Justice K Lakshman of the Telangana High Court has exempted BJP MP Eatala Rajender from personal appearance in a criminal case filed against him for allegedly organising a political rally during the Covid-19 pandemic, in violation of official restrictions.

While directing complainant and former Karimnagar ZP chairperson Thula Uma to file a counter affidavit, Justice Lakshman adjourned the matter to July 10 for further hearing.

Rajender had approached the high court seeking quashing of the criminal proceedings initiated against him and other BJP workers. The case stems from an incident on June 8, 2021, when a political rally was allegedly conducted from Shambhunipally village to Kamalapur involving a large gathering of vehicles and supporters, reportedly without prior permission and in violation of Covid protocols.