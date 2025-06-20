Telangana HC urges estranged couple to reunite for sake of daughter

HYDERABAD: Stressing the significance of a child’s well-being over parental disputes, Justice B Vijaysen Reddy of the Telangana High Court on Thursday heard a contempt petition filed by P Shravan, a resident of Serilingampally in Rangareddy district, against his estranged wife, Nikitha Raj.

The petitioner alleged that a previous High Court order granting him partial custody of his six-year-old daughter was being deliberately flouted by his wife. To ensure the girl does not suffer due to ongoing disputes between her parents, the judge suggested practical solutions to reduce the logistical strain on both parties. The court recommended that the petitioner relocate closer to his daughter’s mother’s residence in Himayathnagar.

Nikitha informed the court that she had previously lived in her husband’s locality for nine months but found it difficult to manage. Responding to her concerns, the court directed the petitioner to consider shifting his residence to Himayathnagar.

Though the original order allowed for 23 custody days, the court modified it to grant one month of continuous custody to Shravan. “This court will not allow the girl to suffer. As a father, you should understand the child’s difficulties,” the judge said.

Expressing dissatisfaction, the petitioner’s counsel argued that criminal petitions were being filed without allowing custody, and noted that commuting daily from BHEL to Himayathnagar was not feasible.

The court reiterated that the child’s welfare should be the paramount consideration and advised the mother to avoid repetitive litigation related to contempt.

“A father who truly loves his daughter is ready to give up anything,” the court told Shravan, questioning his reluctance to reunite, even when the mother had shown willingness to stay together.

The judge firmly advised Shravan’s counsel against pressuring the court to revisit its orders. “Tell your client to stay in Himayathnagar,” he said, adding, “If you move houses for your daughter, those around you will praise you.”

The court floated the idea of suspending all ongoing criminal cases between the couple for a year to explore the possibility of them staying together for the sake of their daughter.