Telangana local body elections: Grassroots mobilisation a concern for BJP

HYDERABAD: As Telangana gears up for local body elections, the BJP is bracing for a litmus test, with its performance likely to set the tone for the next Assembly polls.

While the party aims to consolidate its position in the state, insiders reveal significant challenges in converting its recent electoral gains into a traditional vote bank.

The ruling Congress is leaving no stone unturned to secure maximum seats in the local body polls, leveraging its welfare schemes such as Indiramma houses, quality PDS rice, Rajiv Yuva Vikas loans and unrestricted Rythu Bharosa payments.

Meanwhile, the BRS, which has a strong rural base and won 38 Assembly seats in the last elections, remains a formidable opponent. Despite the hurdles, BJP leaders point to their recent successes — winning eight Assembly and eight Lok Sabha seats, mostly from rural segments — as a sign of growing influence.

This apart, its victory in two MLC seats — graduates and teachers segments — has bolstered confidence that educated voters and younger generations are leaning towards the saffron party.