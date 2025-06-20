'Telangana ready for IIM, we are exploring possibilities': Indore institute director

A total of 20 officers received Bachelor of Technology degrees Lt D Subhash was awarded the DGEME Gold Medal and the GOC-in-C ARTRAC Trophy for being the best all-round student officer. Lt Abhinav Nair and Lt Adarsh Kumar Singh received the Commandant’s Silver Medal for securing first position in the Mechanical and Electronics streams, respectively.

The ceremony also featured a showcase of innovative technical projects developed by the officers, underlining the institution’s focus on applied research and real-world problem-solving.

Speaking on the sidelines, when asked whether Telangana is ready for an Indian Institute of Management, Prof Rai told TNIE, “Telangana is definitely capable of having an IIM. It already hosts excellent institutions, and we at IIM Indore are exploring possibilities to initiate something here.”

He also commented on Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s vision of transforming Hyderabad into an AI city. “Hyderabad has the right ecosystem, and, most importantly, the political will to become an AI city. With strong leadership and bureaucratic alignment, the city is ready though traffic management remains an area for improvement.”