Building fiscally disciplined, inclusive Telangana: Bhatti

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Friday said that the state government is giving a new definition to development by adding a human angle to economic growth.

Addressing the Southern Council conference of the ASSOCHAM here, he said that the government was committed to building a Telangana that was fiscally disciplined, socially inclusive and environmentally responsible.

Bhatti said: “We live in a world of abundant resources but deep inequality. The failure of trickle-down economics is evident. What we now need is ‘lift-all’ development — inclusive growth that uplifts everyone.”

The deputy chief minister said that Telangana was an ideal destination for corporate CSR initiatives.

The state provides a platform not just to fulfil CSR mandates, but to do so with 100% impact and transparency. He called on companies across India to consider Telangana as a prime hub for their CSR investments.

Hyderabad Collector Dasari Harichandan, ASSOCHAM’s Suresh Chukkapalli, Barul Islam, Abhishek Ranjan and Krishna Edula were present.

Compassionate appointments

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Friday said that the “people’s government” was committed to the welfare of electricity employees. He was addressing the gathering after handing over appointment letters to 18 persons recruited in Transco on compassionate grounds. Of the total recruited, seven are regular employees and 11 are artisans.