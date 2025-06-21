Monsoon arrives early in Telangana, then plays hide-and-seek

HYDERABAD: Rain, rain, go away - and it appears it really did! There has been no rain in the state, even though monsoon set in nearly two weeks earlier than usual. After the southwest monsoon entered the state on May 26 - almost two weeks ahead of its usual onset - it has been playing hide and seek.

Monsoon set in early this year, for the first time since 2009, raising the hopes of farmers.

Following an initial week of rainfall, monsoon has weakened, and there has been no major rainfall in the state so far in June. Except for three districts, the state has recorded either deficient or largely deficient rainfall.

From June 1 to June 20, the stare received 41 per cent deficient rainfall. As against the normal rainfall of 83.5 mm for these 20 days, the rainfall recorded was just 49.4 mm.

Only the Mahbubnagar district received excess rainfall till June 20. As against the normal rainfall of 57 mm, the district received 73.9 mm, an excess of 30 mm.

As many as six districts have received normal rainfall in this season so far. According to official data, as many as 13 districts received deficient rainfall and another 13 districts received largely deficient rainfall.

Expecting good rainfall due to the early onset of the monsoon, farmers began agricultural activities with great enthusiasm. However, their spirits have now been dampened, and the agricultural activities have slowed down.