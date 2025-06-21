Phones of BJP leaders, social media team also tapped: Union Min Kishan

HYDERABAD: BJP state president and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Friday alleged that the previous BRS government had tapped the phones of several leaders, staff and social media team members of the saffron party.

Claiming that judges, businesspersons, film personalities and opposition leaders were also under surveillance, Kishan criticised the ruling Congress and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for not taking action in the matter. “Both the BRS and Congress are enacting dramas over phone-tapping. When in opposition, Revanth himself demanded a CBI inquiry into the issue. Why is he silent now?” Kishan asked.

He was addressing a workshop organised by the BJP state unit on local body elections at the party headquarters here. The meeting was attended by MPs, MLAs, MLCs, district presidents and office bearers. BJP Telangana in-charge Sunil Bansal and other senior leaders also participated.

Kishan accused the Congress government of attempting to divert public attention from its failures and of trying to tarnish the BJP’s image. He stressed the need for the younger generation to actively enter politics from the mandal and district levels, and to launch agitations against the government for not fulfilling its promises made during the Assembly elections.