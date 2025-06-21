Phones of BJP leaders, social media team also tapped: Union Min Kishan

HYDERABAD: BJP state president and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Friday alleged that the previous BRS government had tapped the phones of several leaders, staff and social media team members of the saffron party.
Claiming that judges, businesspersons, film personalities and opposition leaders were also under surveillance, Kishan criticised the ruling Congress and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for not taking action in the matter. “Both the BRS and Congress are enacting dramas over phone-tapping. When in opposition, Revanth himself demanded a CBI inquiry into the issue. Why is he silent now?” Kishan asked.
He was addressing a workshop organised by the BJP state unit on local body elections at the party headquarters here. The meeting was attended by MPs, MLAs, MLCs, district presidents and office bearers. BJP Telangana in-charge Sunil Bansal and other senior leaders also participated.
Kishan accused the Congress government of attempting to divert public attention from its failures and of trying to tarnish the BJP’s image. He stressed the need for the younger generation to actively enter politics from the mandal and district levels, and to launch agitations against the government for not fulfilling its promises made during the Assembly elections.
The Union minister also took aim at the chief minister’s recent remarks that the state government could not raise loans, blaming both the BRS and Congress governments for the state’s poor financial condition. He alleged that widespread corruption and administrative failures under both regimes had pushed Telangana into economic distress, affecting the poorer sections of society the most.
Kishan claimed that only the BJP, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, could ensure development and justice in the state. He directed party leaders to organise workshops at the mandal and district levels to highlight the Congress government’s alleged failures over the past 19 months and to create awareness about schemes being implemented under Modi’s leadership.
Kishan instructed leaders to reach out to grassroots-level citizens and encourage them to join the BJP, adding that many young people and farmers were willing to support the party in the hope of better development. He urged party functionaries to visit every village, interact with residents and explain how, according to him, the BRS and Congress had harmed the state, while presenting the BJP’s vision for Telangana.
Kishan also called upon leaders at all levels to observe 25 June as ‘Black Day (Emergency Day)’ by holding programmes from village to state level, to highlight what he described as the Congress’s historical failures and injustices during its time in power.