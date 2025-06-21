Revanth ready to invite Naidu for talks on Telangana-Andhra water disputes

HYDERABAD: Asserting that his government does not rake up controversies but strives to address all issues, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday said that he was ready to invite his Andhra Pradesh counterpart N Chandrababu Naidu to initiate a dialogue on interstate water disputes, including the proposed Godavari-Banakacherla project, subject to Cabinet decision.

During an informal chat with reporters in Delhi, the chief minister said that he would hold a Cabinet meeting on June 23 to discuss the possibilities of initiating a dialogue with Andhra Pradesh to protect the water rights of Telangana.

He made it clear that his government prefers to maintain healthy relations with sibling state of Andhra Pradesh as it does with Karnataka.

The CM also noted that Telangana’s approval is a must in case there are any changes in the Polavaram project. He, however, said that the Andhra Pradesh state led by N Chandrababu Naidu should also support Telangana’s irrigation project, stating that all the projects proposed on Godavari projects to utilise 968 tmc are still pending with the Centre.

Objecting to the Centre acting just on the “feasibility report”, the CM said that it is unjustifiable to seek permission for the Godavari-Banakacherla (G-B) project without approvals from the Technical Committee, Committee of Group of Officers, and Apex Council, and that too without taking Telangana into confidence.