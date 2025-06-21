Revanth ready to invite Naidu for talks on Telangana-Andhra water disputes

HYDERABAD: Asserting that his government does not rake up controversies but strives to address all issues, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday said that he was ready to invite his Andhra Pradesh counterpart N Chandrababu Naidu to initiate a dialogue on interstate water disputes, including the proposed Godavari-Banakacherla project, subject to Cabinet decision.
During an informal chat with reporters in Delhi, the chief minister said that he would hold a Cabinet meeting on June 23 to discuss the possibilities of initiating a dialogue with Andhra Pradesh to protect the water rights of Telangana.
He made it clear that his government prefers to maintain healthy relations with sibling state of Andhra Pradesh as it does with Karnataka.
The CM also noted that Telangana’s approval is a must in case there are any changes in the Polavaram project. He, however, said that the Andhra Pradesh state led by N Chandrababu Naidu should also support Telangana’s irrigation project, stating that all the projects proposed on Godavari projects to utilise 968 tmc are still pending with the Centre.
Objecting to the Centre acting just on the “feasibility report”, the CM said that it is unjustifiable to seek permission for the Godavari-Banakacherla (G-B) project without approvals from the Technical Committee, Committee of Group of Officers, and Apex Council, and that too without taking Telangana into confidence.
Revanth remarked that the BJP-led Union government needs the support of the TDP, and the TDP government in Andhra Pradesh needs Godavari water. The BRS requires this issue for its survival, he added.
The CM alleged that the BRS was utilising the Godavari water share issue as Sanjivani — life saving herb — to “revive” the pink party. He also alleged that it was former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao and former Irrigation minister T Harish Rao who rendered injustice to Telangana in the aspect of irrigation water.
Alleging that the proposals for the construction of the G-B project were started in 2016 when BRS was in power, he pointed that the Andhra Pradesh government issued GOs for survey of the said project in 2016 and 2018. He wondered why the previous BRS government didn’t approach the court of law, when it had objections.
He alleged that KCR suggested Andhra Pradesh draw 400 tmc of Godavari water from Polavaram through Somashila during Apex Council meeting. He also said that the previous BRS government settled for 299 tmc in Krishna river, while his government is demanding a rightful share of 500 tmc.
While Andhra Pradesh was arguing that it is going to draw excess flood waters, the CM pointed out that the availability of flood waters cannot be determined without finalising the net allocation of water to Telangana.