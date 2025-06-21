Telangana HC seeks explanation over delay in opening government hospital

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday pulled up the state government for the inordinate delay in making operational a fully constructed and equipped 100-bedded government hospital in Alampur, Jogulamba Gadwal district. The court directed the government to file its response within two weeks, explaining the reasons for not commencing regular medical services at the facility.
A division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Sujoy Paul and Justice Renuka Yara expressed serious concern over the continued inaction, questioning why the hospital - built at a cost of Rs 21 crore and completed in October 2023 - remains non-functional even 18 months after completion.
During the hearing, Acting Chief Justice Sujoy Paul observed, “A 100-bedded hospital has been constructed in Alampur, but the state government is not opening it, not providing staff, and the equipment remains unused.” The Bench directed the government counsel to obtain clear instructions from relevant departments on the reasons for the delay.
The directive came in response to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by social activist and politician S Ramchandra Reddy, a resident of Ieeja in Jogulamba Gadwal district. The petitioner alleged that despite several representations to the authorities, the hospital has not been made functional, depriving the people of Alampur of basic medical services.
The PIL highlighted that the hospital was sanctioned by the previous government in September 2021 and that there are no alternative government medical facilities available in or around the Alampur constituency.
As a result, residents are forced to travel to distant towns like Kurnool, Gadwal, or Hyderabad for essential healthcare.
The petitioner further contended that the government’s inaction violates the citizens’ fundamental right to healthcare, especially affecting marginalised communities, including Dalits and Backward Classes.
Taking note of the issue, the High Court issued notices to the Principal Secretary of the Health Department, the Director of Telangana Medical Sciences Infrastructure Development Corporation, the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, the District Collector of Jogulamba Gadwal, and the District Medical and Health Officer. All have been asked to file their responses within two weeks.
The matter is expected to come up for further hearing after the state files its reply.