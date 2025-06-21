Trimulgherry lake rejuvenation gets SCB nod; Rs 5.8 crore project approved

HYDERABAD: The long-pending demand to rejuvenate the decade-old Trimulgherry lake, located within the Secunderabad Cantonment limits, has finally been approved during the Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) meeting. The meeting was chaired by Brigadier S Rajeev, who also took oath as the new President of the Cantonment Board on Friday.

The Board gave its nod to the lake development works, which had been delayed due to multiple issues, including the non-release of funds. The lake, currently reduced to a cesspool, will soon undergo rejuvenation. The total project is estimated to cost Rs 5.8 crore.

Additionally, the Board approved the construction of an RCC retaining wall along the Patny nala in Rasoolpura to prevent further encroachments. Recently, HYDRAA demolished several unauthorised structures built along the nala, which was widened to 20 metres. The RCC wall is intended to prevent further illegal construction, with the estimated project cost set at Rs 1.5 crore.

Due to a financial crunch, SCB has sought assistance from the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), which is currently undertaking two elevated corridor projects in the Secunderabad Cantonment.

SCB has proposed that HMDA assist with funding the retaining wall construction. The proposal is under active consideration, and work will commence once approval is granted, said Madhukar Naik, Chief Executive Officer of SCB.