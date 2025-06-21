Vijayanagara-era inscription refers to sighting of Halley’s comet

HYDERABAD: The first Indian epigraphical reference to Halley’s comet has been discovered in a copper plate inscription from the Vijayanagara period. The inscription, preserved at the Mallikarjuna Swamy temple in Srisailam, has been dated back to 1456 CE, the year Halley’s Comet made one of its recorded appearances.
Speaking to TNIE, Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) Director (Epigraphy) K Muniratnam Reddy revealed that the the copper plate, inscribed in Sanskrit using Nagari script, was found at Ghanta Mandapam of the temple complex.
The inscription documents the appearance of a comet and a meteoric shower on June 28, 1456 CE (Saka 1378, Dhatru, Ashadha Bahula Ekadasi, a Monday). This corresponds to the historically documented appearance of Halley’s Comet, which passes Earth approximately every 76 years and was visible that year across several parts of the world.
“According to the inscription, the comet, referred to as Dhumaketu, was believed to herald great misfortune. To mitigate the ill effects of this celestial phenomenon, a traditional ‘Santi Puja’ (pacification ritual) was conducted. As part of the observance, King Mallikarjuna donated the village of Simgapura, located in the Kelajha sima region of Hastinavati Vemthe, to a Vedic scholar and astronomer named Limganarya from Kadiyalapura, likely present-day Kadiyapulanka in Kadapa district, Andhra Pradesh,” Muniratnam said.
He elaborated that the appearance of a comet, the meteoric shower it causes and the traditional beliefs associated with it is well described in this inscription by the term ‘Prakasyaya mahotpata santyartham dattavan vibhu?’, which translates to “In order to pacify the calamities that may arise due to the illuminating comets and meteoric shower on the king and his kingdom, this grant was made.”
He further added that though references to comets are found in ancient texts globally, this is the first epigraphical record that has been discovered and confirms that the 1456 appearance of Halley’s comet was widely feared and considered a bad omen, with similar interpretations in Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.
It is worth mentioning that Halley’s Comet was last seen from Earth in 1986 and will return in 2061 on its regular 76-year journey around the Sun.