Villagers tense as tiger on prowl in Telangana's Bhupalpally

Gram panchayat officials have been making public announcements, urging people not to enter forested areas and to remain vigilant.

Upon receiving news of the attack on cattle, forest officials from Kataram rushed to the site and confirmed the presence of the tiger by identifying its pugmarks.

Speaking to TNIE, District Forest Officer (DFO) M Naveen Reddy stated that teams have been dispatched to track the animal’s movements. The pug marks confirmed it to be a male tiger, likely to have migrated from the Peddapalli forest area.

“We have set up camera traps and sought the assistance of wildlife experts to trace the animal. Awareness campaigns are also being conducted in nearby villages, advising residents not to enter the forest, especially for cattle grazing,” he said.