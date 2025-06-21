Yadagirigutta temple revises protocol ‘darshan’ rules

YADADRIBHUVANAGIRI: To ensure a smooth ‘darshan’ for all devotees especially during the weekend, the Yadagirigutta Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple has introduced revised guidelines for protocol ‘darshan’. According to Executive Officer (EO) S Venkat Rao, protocol ‘darshan’ on Saturdays and Sundays will now be permitted only for VIPs who fall strictly within the defined protocol norms.
The decision was taken during a review meeting held on Thursday where the temple chief priests, department heads, engineering officials, and security personnel, discussed various matters to improve crowd management and devotee services.
EO Venkat Rao stated that, akin to the practices at Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, all individuals seeking protocol ‘darshan’ will now be required to purchase a ticket. This change comes as the temple witnesses a surge in footfall, with weekend numbers ranging between 66,000 and 100,000.
Since most devotees opt for ‘Dharma Darshan’ (free darshan), this step is intended to streamline access and reduce congestion.
The EO also directed engineering staff to fast-track ongoing development works to enhance devotee convenience. To foster spiritual engagement, he instructed that boards and paintings featuring slokas along with their meanings be displayed throughout the temple premises.
He directed temple officials and priests to identify an appropriate location within the temple for Abhisheka Jala Samprokshana and aarti arrangements accessible to all devotees. He also emphasised that entry into the Garbhalayam (sanctum sanctorum) will be permitted only to devotees dressed in traditional attire.
Regarding safety, the EO issued key instructions to Special Protection Force personnel to ensure robust security arrangements and carry out their responsibilities with diligence.