Yadagirigutta temple revises protocol ‘darshan’ rules

YADADRIBHUVANAGIRI: To ensure a smooth ‘darshan’ for all devotees especially during the weekend, the Yadagirigutta Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple has introduced revised guidelines for protocol ‘darshan’. According to Executive Officer (EO) S Venkat Rao, protocol ‘darshan’ on Saturdays and Sundays will now be permitted only for VIPs who fall strictly within the defined protocol norms.

The decision was taken during a review meeting held on Thursday where the temple chief priests, department heads, engineering officials, and security personnel, discussed various matters to improve crowd management and devotee services.

EO Venkat Rao stated that, akin to the practices at Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, all individuals seeking protocol ‘darshan’ will now be required to purchase a ticket. This change comes as the temple witnesses a surge in footfall, with weekend numbers ranging between 66,000 and 100,000.