34-year-old tied to a tree, beaten to death over an extramarital affair in Telangana

NALGONDA: A 34-year-old man was brutally murdered in Nomula village, Narketpally mandal, on Friday, reportedly over an extramarital affair that had previously led to legal disputes.

The deceased, Narsing Janaiah, a real estate businessman living with his mother, had allegedly been involved in a relationship with a married woman, Dhanamma, from the same village for eight years. Last year, her husband, Nagaraju, filed a police complaint that led to Janaiah’s arrest and imprisonment.

On Friday afternoon, Janaiah visited Dhanamma’s house while Nagaraju was away. Following an argument between Janaiah and Dhanamma, her daughter called Nagaraju. Enraged, he allegedly returned home, attacked Janaiah, and tied him to a tree in front of the house.

Police sources said Janaiah was severely beaten, particularly on his chest and other body parts, with signs of mutilation and chili powder being thrown into his eyes. He lost consciousness due to excessive bleeding.

The attack left villagers in shock, with many afraid to intervene. Janaiah’s relatives later arrived, untied him, and took him to the government hospital in Narketpally.