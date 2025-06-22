8.5L applications received during Revenue Sadassulu: Telangana Minister Ponguleti

HYDERABAD: Revenue and Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy on Saturday revealed that around 8.5 lakh applications related to land-related issues were received during the recent Revenue Sadassulu conducted by the state government.

“The recently held Revenue conferences revealed how landowners were troubled by the previous Telangana Rights in Land and Pattadar Pass Books Act, 2020,” he said.

Srinivasa Reddy held a review meeting at the Secretariat on the just-concluded Revenue Sadassulu (conferences). During the meeting, he instructed the Revenue authorities and officials of various districts to respond promptly to the applications received from the people.

After the meeting, he issued a press statement, stating that the state government was revamping the land administration system, which according to him had been completely destroyed during the BRS regime.

He also said that the government was strictly implementing the Telangana Bhu Bharati (Record of Rights in Land) Act, 2024, while claiming that the change is already being felt in the state. “The new RoR Act brought transparency to land governance, which was lacking in the Telangana Rights in Land and Pattadar Pass Books Act, 2020. The new Act is paving the way for addressing the long-pending land issues,” he added.

He said that around 60% of the approximately 46,000 applications received in the second phase have already been addressed.

He said that over eight lakh applications were received from 10,239 villages during the third phase of Revenue conferences. The government has already computerised around 3.27 lakh applications, he added.