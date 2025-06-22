BRS leader Harish Rao threatens to block Outer Ring Road over Rythu Bharosa

SANGAREDDY: BRS MLA and former minister T Harish Rao on Saturday warned that Outer Ring Road (ORR) will be blocked if the government fails to extend the Rythu Bharosa benefits to farmers of Sangareddy, Rangareddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts with immediate effect.

Addressing a gathering of farmers at Jinnaram under the Patancheru Assembly constituency, he said: “The government is treating the farmers within the ORR limits inhumanly. It should immediately credit Rythu Bharosa amounts into the bank accounts of these farmers. Otherwise, the farmers will block ORR, which will in turn ‘blank’ the mind of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy,”

Comparing the present situation with the one that prevailed when the BRS was in power, he said: “We used to extend Rythu Bandhu benefits to each and every farmer and credit the amount into their accounts without any delays. The situation is different now. But we will continue to fight for the cause of farmers.”

Taking a dig at Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, the BRS leader said: “This CM doesn’t even know where Nallamala forests are and in which basin Devadula is located.”