Dog defies distance to reunite with elderly couple in Telangana

KARIMNAGAR: Joy has returned to the home of an elderly couple in Vegurupalli village, Manakondur mandal, in the form of their panting and loyal dog, Lorio.

Like a scene from a tearjerker, Lorio and his owners — or family members, as they insist — Punnam Mallaiah (60) and Ramnamma, were forced apart by society. But neither forest nor distance could keep the devoted guardian from finding his way back. His astonishing return on June 12 has become a miracle that has touched the hearts of people across the district.

Lorio had been a loyal companion to the elderly couple for several years, more than just a pet; he was the couple’s constant shadow, accompanying them to their fields every day and guarding their home. But the bond came under strain after a few villagers alleged they had been bitten by the dog. Facing mounting pressure and threats from the community to remove him, the couple made the painful decision to let him go.

On June 7, they drove Lorio to a forested area near Ramagundam, about 80 km away, and left him there. “We loved him like a family member,” Mallaiah told TNIE. “But we couldn’t withstand the pressure from the villagers. Leaving him there broke our hearts.”

Five days later, to their astonishment, Lorio returned to their doorstep. He was dusty and tired, but as lively and determined as ever. “We never imagined he would find his way back,” says Ramnamma. “When we saw him, we couldn’t believe our eyes. It was overwhelming.”

Lorio’s journey has left the village awestruck. The couple has since resumed their routine, with their loyal companion back by their side, more cherished than ever.