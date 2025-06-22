Illicit liquor not just illegal, but A threat to public: Telangana High Court

HYDERABAD: Taking serious note of the dangers posed by illicitly distilled liquor (IDL), the Telangana High Court on Saturday ruled that its manufacture, possession, distribution and sale should not be seen merely as a law and order issue, but as a grave threat to public health and order.

A bench of Justice Moushumi Bhattacharya and Justice BR Madhusudhan Rao made these observations while dismissing a habeas corpus petition filed by a woman challenging the preventive detention of her husband, who was involved in multiple cases related to IDL.

The bench stressed the devastating impact of illicit liquor on society, especially among the economically weaker sections, citing hooch tragedies that have claimed numerous lives. It said such incidents not only kill people but also destroy families, ruin children’s futures and cause lasting damage to the social fabric.

“We simply cannot close our eyes to the real possibility that the sale of IDL, which is unfit for human consumption, could cause immeasurable and permanent damage to society, including harm to the health and well-being of the public. If this is not destabilisation of public order, then nothing is,” the bench stated.

The petitioner’s husband is currently lodged in Cherlapally Central Prison, with six cass registered against him for possession and sale of illicit liquor. Four similar cases have also been registered in the petitioner’s name.

The court observed that the nature and scale of harm caused by IDL go beyond individual cases and have far-reaching consequences for society as a whole.