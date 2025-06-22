Revanth wanted a CBI probe when he was in the Opposition, now he doesn’t: Minister Bandi

KARIMNAGAR: Slamming both the Congress and BRS over the alleged phone-tapping case, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Saturday wondered why Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was not seeking a CBI inquiry into the issue now though he made this demand when he was the TPCC chief.

Speaking to the media at the Ambedkar Stadium here, the former state BJP chief said: “Before the last elections, when he was the PCC president, Revanth Reddy demanded a CBI probe into the phone-tapping issue. But after the Congress formed the government in the state, he seems to have forgotten that demand.” Stating that the Union government cannot directly intervene in the matter and order a CBI inquiry, he said: “If the CBI has the power to conduct a direct inquiry, we would have settled this case long ago. We would have sent him, along with KCR, KTR and all other culprits, to jail.”

The MP from Karimnagar also said: “I was the first person to speak about phone-tapping. Hyderabad and Sircilla were the main centres from where this crime was perpetrated. Everyone knows who was behind this. Everyone also knows why Sircilla was chosen as the centre.” Referring to former SIB chief T Prabhakar Rao, the main accused in the case, the BJP leader said: “Prabhakar Rao ruined many lives. He tapped the phones of all BJP leaders, including that of mine. Prabhakar Rao fled abroad only after the Congress formed the government here.”