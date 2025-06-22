Telangana leading India’s AI revolution in healthcare: Minister Sridhar Babu

HYDERABAD: Asserting Telangana is at the forefront of India’s healthcare transformation with a future-ready, tech-driven approach, IT Minister D Sridhar Babu said, “We are home to one decacorn, four unicorns and three soonicorns in healthcare—more than any other state in the country.”

Inaugurating the international conference on ‘AI in Healthcare: Revolutionising Care & Enhancing Lives’ hosted by Yashoda Hospitals on Saturday, he said that with over 900 AI startups and a talent pool of more than two lakh AI engineers, Telangana is driving the next wave of medical innovation.

The minister emphasised that AI is no longer a future promise but an active force reshaping healthcare delivery. “AI is transforming every stage — from diagnosis and surgery to drug discovery and rural outreach. Platforms like this are vital to building a future-ready, tech-enabled and inclusive healthcare system,” he added.

“AI is revolutionising healthcare—from precision surgery and faster drug discovery to improving access in remote areas. Telangana has already emerged as a prominent medical hub and is committed to leading healthcare innovation,” he said.

According to a release, the event drew over 1,000 participants from India and abroad, including clinicians, researchers, policymakers and AI experts, who discussed the role of compassionate and transparent technology in patient care.

In his keynote address, Dr Michael D Howell, chief clinical officer at Google, highlighted the importance of integrating AI into clinical decision-making with empathy and accountability. “AI will drastically accelerate drug discovery. What traditionally takes 10–12 years and millions of dollars can now be shortened to months. AI can analyse vast datasets — from clinical trials to genomics — enabling faster, more personalised treatment,” he said.