Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti asks officials to focus on enhancing non-tax revenue

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Sunday instructed officials to focus on increasing non-tax revenue.

Vikramarka, who also holds the finance portfolio, emphasised the need to secure Central funds for the state’s development.

The deputy CM chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Sub-Committee on Infrastructure and Capital Works held at the Secretariat. Committee members N Uttam Kumar Reddy and Komatireddy Venkat Reddy as well as other ministers attended the meeting.

During the meeting, Vikramarka pointed out imbalances in budget allocations — with some departments receiving excessive funds while others received too little.

He instructed officials to distribute the budget equally across all departments, reduce expenditure disparities and ensure uniform development.

Major pending projects in all constituencies should be prioritised and completed promptly, he added.

The deputy CM emphasised that budget spending should align with the state’s needs and priorities.

‘Rationalise expenditure’

“Departmental expenditure must be rationalised and managed based on priority of works. Departments that generate revenue should be given focused attention,” he said.

“The state must operate realistically and logically in terms of spending. All officials are instructed to seriously concentrate on increasing revenue and particularly non-tax revenue sources,” he added.

Stating that everyone should work in coordination, he instructed officials to complete the rationalisation process within the next 10 days and prepare a comprehensive plan.

The deputy chief minister said that without discontinuing a single scheme started by the previous BRS regime, the government was implementing new welfare programmes with Rs 33,600 crore funds.

Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao, Principal Secretary of Finance department Sandeep Kumar Sultania and senior officials from all departments were present on the occasion.