Face recognition attendance system for officials in all MPDOs, district panchayat raj and zilla parishad offices across TG delayed due to device shortage

NALGONDA: The implementation of a face recognition attendance system, intended to ensure punctuality among officials in all MPDOs, district panchayat raj and zilla parishad offices across the state, has been delayed despite a “most urgent” circular issued for its launch on June 16. The state panchayat raj commissioner had issued orders for the implementation of the system via Memo No.CPRRE-B1/ESTT/MISC/12/2025 on June 12.

The primary reason for the hold-up is the non-supply of necessary devices. Some departments have reportedly refused to procure the devices themselves due to a lack of funds.

The higher authorities of the departments concerned have not yet dispatched the devices to the districts. A district official stated that despite sending two to three reminders, there has been no response. Officials from various departments in the district have reportedly informed higher authorities that they lack the funds and are unable to arrange the devices on their own.

Currently, there are frequent complaints from the public that officials and staff are often unavailable when citizens visit offices, or that officials are present but citizens are unable to meet them for various reasons. This has led to long-pending issues remaining unresolved.

Staff at the zilla parishad, mandal parishad and district panchayat offices will be required to record their attendance twice a day using the face recognition system, at 10.30 am and 5 pm. An official indicated that delays in arriving at the office could lead to a reduction in leave, depending on the time.

Presently, officials and staff in the district and mandal parishad offices sign an attendance register. This system has been criticised, with public complaints alleging that staff sometimes sign as if they were present even when absent or that they arrive late and leave early. There are also criticisms that officials in remote mandals are not accessible to the public, and staff do not report on time. To address these issues, the government decided to replace the manual register system with a robust face recognition attendance system. The government believes this implementation will ensure officials arrive at offices on time and are available to the public.

District in-charge CEO S Srinivas Rao stated that his department has not received the face recognition attendance system devices, which is why the system could not be implemented from June 16.