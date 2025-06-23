Konda family or us, make your choice, Warangal MLAs tell Meenakshi Natarajan

HYDERABAD: AICC Telangana in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan has reportedly assured aggrieved MLAs that a committee will be formed to examine the escalating tensions within the party’s Warangal district unit.

She made this assurance to the legislators when they called on her on Sunday and openly expressed their discontent with Environment and Forests Minister Konda Surekha.

According to sources, the group of dissenting leaders — comprising MLAs Kadiyam Srihari, Naini Rajender Reddy, KR Nagaraj, Revuri Prakash Reddy, Gandra Satyanarayana, MLC Basavaraju Saraiah and others — submitted a detailed representation to Natarajan, highlighting what they allege to be continued political hostility from Surekha.

They revealed that the MLAs went so far as to demand the party make a choice between them and Surekha. “We cannot work with Konda Surekha,” a senior leader is believed to have said during the meeting.

The friction appears to be compounded by the actions of Surekha’s husband Murali, who recently made inflammatory remarks targeting the Warangal MLAs. His announcement that his daughter would contest from one of the sitting MLAs’ segments added fuel to the already simmering tensions.

With the newly constituted TPCC Disciplinary Committee scheduled to meet on June 24, under the chairmanship of MP Mallu Ravi, party sources revealed that the meeting may discuss forming an inquiry committee to look into this issue.

Notably, Ravi also met Natarajan following the MLAs’ visit, indicating that the leadership has taken the issue seriously. Meanwhile, Natarajan is scheduled to hold a series of meetings, including that of “Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan Abhiyan” committee, on Monday.