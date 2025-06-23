Revanth government trying to protect KCR, other BRS leaders: Minister Bandi

KARIMNAGAR: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Sunday alleged that with its never-ending investigation into the “irregularities” in the execution of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme, the Revanth Reddy government is trying to shield BRS bigwigs.

Speaking to the media here, the BJP leader claimed that the way the investigation is progressing shows that there is a secret understanding between the ruling Congress and BRS.

Holding a copy of the National Dam Safety Authority’s report on Kaleshwaram, he said: “Citing non-availability of water, the KCR government shifted KLIS from Tummidihatti to Medigadda. The Central Water Commission reports say between 1986 and 2013, about 168 tmc of water used to be available at Tummidihatti.”

“If the government had gone ahead with the original plan, the project could have been completed at Tummidihatti with Rs 38,000 crore. But the BRS leaders, for the sake of filling their own pockets, escalated the project to Rs 1.2 lakh crore,” he alleged and demanded that the Revanth government prove its sincerity by seeking a CBI inquiry into the scam.

“Revanth Reddy is now acting like a protective shield of KCR. Despite all the corruption allegations and cases being booked against KCR, the Revanth Reddy government is not arresting him,” he added.