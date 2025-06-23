Telangana School Education Department issues new guidelines under which only two per cent of teachers will be deputed for inspections

HYDERABAD: The Telangana School Education department has issued new inspection guidelines, under which 2% of the teachers will be deputed exclusively for school inspections, monitoring and supervision.

Inspecting officers must conduct panel inspections for every school under their jurisdiction, ensuring full coverage. They are required to submit their annual tour programme for approval to the higher authorities every April, following the submission of their annual appraisal report.

Inspections must be conducted as per the approved schedule, and reports must be submitted by the 5th of the following month. Officers are also required to submit a monthly tentative tour programme in advance for approval. All inspection activities and reporting will be done online.

This new mechanism aims to strengthen the teaching-learning process by providing targeted interventions and timely support whenever needed. It is expected to improve classroom teaching practices, enhance student performance, and promote quality learning outcomes.

“Through this comprehensive inspection system, critical issues can be identified and addressed swiftly, allowing for timely corrective action and overall educational improvement,” said a senior official.