UPA regime stood for scams, Modi-led NDA government for nation building: Minister Kishan

HYDERABAD: Union Coal & Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy on Sunday said that while the “remote-controlled” UPA regime was known for corruption and scams, the BJP-led NDA government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is synonymous with nation building and development.

“During UPA rule, the main headlines in all newspapers used to be on corruption in the government. But in the last 11 years, the Modi-led NDA government has been free of corruption,” he said.

The Union minister presided over the Viksit Sankalp Sabha in Secunderabad organised by Malkajgiri MP Eatala Rajender on completion of one year in office.

Kishan, who is also the president of the state BJP unit, said: “In the past, terrorist attacks and bomb blasts used to be the norm. But in the last 11 years, there has been no such terror attack. With surgical and air strikes as well as several other operations, the country, under Modi’s leadership, has succeeded in curbing terrorist activities. We responded to the recent Pakistan-sponsored terrorist attack in Pahalgam with Operation Sindoor.”

The Union minister also said that the Modi government was moving forward with a development agenda. “The country is currently witnessing all-round development. Funds are being allocated for rural development, women empowerment, for improving road infrastructure and railway stations,” he said, adding that 32 out of 33 districts in Telangana have now been connected to national highways.

He also said that the Union government was distributing PDS rice for 80 crore people in the country.

Kishan, meanwhile, slammed the Revanth Reddy-led Congress government for “failing” to fulfil promises made to the people. “The Congress is also following in the footsteps of BRS and encouraging corruption,” he alleged.

Stating that the BJP is the only party that will be able to protect the interests of Telangana people, he exuded confidence in the saffron party forming the government in the state by winning the next Assembly elections.