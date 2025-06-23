Vijay Deverakonda booked under SC/ST Act

HYDERABAD: A case has been registered against film actor Vijay Deverakonda under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act for allegedly making derogatory remarks against tribal communities during a movie pre-release event in Hyderabad.

The complaint was lodged by Joint Action Committee of Tribal Communities president Nenavath Ashok Kumar Naik alias Ashok Rathod at the Raidurgam police station.

According to the complainant, Vijay made objectionable comments during the pre-release event of the film Retro, starring actor Suriya, on April 26. The actor allegedly stated that tribal people fought 500 years ago “without intelligence or minimum common sense”, and reportedly drew comparisons to Pakistani terrorists.

The remarks, which were perceived as racially offensive and deeply insulting, were broadcast on multiple media platforms, including the Sithara Entertainments YouTube channel, which has over 8.6 lakh subscribers. The specific video had garnered more than 99,000 views, the complaint noted.

The complainant stated that the comments hurt the sentiments and dignity of the tribal community and demanded legal action.

Following the complaint, Raidurgam police registered a case under Section 3(1)(r) of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Investigation is underway.