Balanagar custard apple inches closer to GI tag

HYDERABAD: Farmers and officials on Monday submitted an application seeking the Geographical Indication (GI) tag for the world-famous Balanagar custard apple, marking the 19th GI application from Telangana.

The application was filed by GI practitioner Subhajit Saha of Resolute4IP on behalf of three key farmer-based organisations — Pomal Farmer Producer Company Ltd, Balanagar Farmer Producer Company Ltd, and Primary Agricultural Cooperative Society — with support from the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD).

The Balanagar custard apple is renowned for its thick rind, high pulp content, minimal seeds, naturally sweet flavour, and extended shelf life — characteristics that set it apart from other varieties and make it ideal for both fresh consumption and industrial use.

This move places the Balanagar variety as the fourth custard apple in India to seek or obtain a GI tag, alongside Beed custard apple (Maharashtra), Seoni sitaphal (Madhya Pradesh), and Kanker custard apple (Chhattisgarh).

“This GI initiative underscores how formal recognition can create value at the grassroots level while reinforcing Telangana’s position as a hub for high-quality, origin-linked produce,” said Subhajit Saha, expressing gratitude for the support extended by Sri Konda Laxman Telangana Horticultural University (SKLTGHU).

He added that the state is preparing to file six to eight additional GI applications for products in the handicrafts and horticulture sectors in the coming days.

SKLTGHU V-C Danda Raji Reddy, said the university is committed to preserving Telangana’s heritage horticultural crops and that further GI applications will be filed after thorough field investigations and consultations with farmers.