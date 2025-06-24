Implement 42 per cent BC quota before local body polls in Telangana: BJP leader Alleti

HYDERABAD: BJP leader and Nirmal MLA Alleti Maheswar Reddy has demanded that the Congress government take a decision on 42% reservation for Backward Classes (BCs) and implement it before the local body elections. He also urged the government to discuss the unfulfilled promises made during the Assembly elections.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP state office in Hyderabad on Monday, he slammed the government for failing to issue a gazette notification on BC reservation, accusing it of trying to go to elections without implementing 42 percent reservations.

He further alleged that the Congress government had failed to disburse Rythu Bharosa amount earlier and was now releasing it as part of a political stunt ahead of the local body polls.

“When will the government release the pending Rythu Bharosa dues?” the BJP leader questioned, adding that people suspect the scheme might be discontinued after the elections.

The BJP leader also slammed the government for not sanctioning loans under the Rajiv Yuva Vikasa scheme despite inviting applications. Targeting Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, he asked why no action had been taken against BRS leaders as previously promised.