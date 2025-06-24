Minister Ponnam questions BRS MLC K Kavitha's moral right to speak for BCs

HYDERABAD: Transport and BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar on Monday launched a scathing attack on BRS MLC K Kavitha, questioning her moral authority to speak on the welfare of Backward Classes (BCs). He said: “It is ironic that someone who failed to address the issues of BCs for a decade is now pretending to champion their cause.”

Speaking at Gandhi Bhavan, the minister asserted that the Congress government, under the leadership of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, and guided by Rahul Gandhi’s vision, has already passed the BC Bill and forwarded it to the Governor. “This government is committed to the welfare of BCs, not merely in words, but through decisive action,” he stated.

Ponnam Prabhakar remarked, “If Kavitha had truly raised her voice for the weaker sections while the BRS was in power, there might have been some justification for her current stance. But after a decade of silence, she has no right to speak up for the BCs.”

Referring to BJP Rajya Sabha MP R Krishnaiah’s offer of support to Kavitha’s proposed dharna, the minister said, “As your younger brother, I request you not to sit beside those who ignored BCs for 10 years. Let’s go to Delhi together. You take an appointment with the Prime Minister, and we’ll all go as one voice.”

Describing the BRS MLC as a political opportunist, he said, “She is the kind of person who demands a recommendation letter even to serve food in a satram.”

The minister called upon all parties to rise above politics and work together for the upliftment of the marginalised.