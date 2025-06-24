Telangana achieves 70% of MNREGS target in two months

HYDERABAD: Telangana is rapidly implementing the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MNREGS), having generated 4.53 crore person-days of employment by the end of May this financial year.

This is against the 6.5 crore person-days allocated to the state by the Central government. With this, the state has already achieved 70 per cent of its target within two months, spending Rs 1,416 crore, including Rs 1,151.67 crore towards wages and Rs 191.03 crore on material purchases.

The government is providing Rs 307 as the daily wage for each worker, as notified by the Centre. According to officials, the state government is ensuring timely payment of wages, even though the release of funds by the Central government is delayed in some instances.

So far in 2025–26, the Telangana government has provided employment to 28.48 lakh individuals from 18.9 lakh households. On average, each household has received 24 days of work over these two months, with 1,127 households completing 100 days of work.

As part of the employment guarantee scheme in rural areas, the government is prioritising works related to agriculture and allied sectors, achieving 50 per cent of its 60 per cent target for these areas. Under this initiative, over one lakh farm ponds, cattle and goat sheds, and plantation works are being undertaken, along with the construction of 31,000 Anganwadi buildings and CC roads.

Meanwhile, as demand for MNREGS works increases, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Danasari Anasuya has written to the Centre, urging it to increase the person-days allocation to 12 crore. She has also sought an appointment with the Union Minister for Panchayat Raj and Urban Development to discuss the issue.