Telangana BJP MP Raghunandan gets threat call from ‘Maoist’

SANGAREDDY: Medak Lok Sabha member M Raghunandan Rao received a call on Monday purportedly from a Maoist member, threatening to kill him by evening.

The BJP MP received the call from an unknown number while he was participating in a programme at Dammaiguda in Medchal district, according to sources.

He handed over the phone to his assistant to answer the call. The caller identified himself as a Maoist from Madhya Pradesh and threatened to kill Raghunandan Rao. Another call came from the same number after some time when he was proceeding for lunch.

This time, Raghunandan Rao recorded the call and lodged a complaint with the DGP and the Medak SP.

Following this, the police asked the MP to be on his guard and assured that they would trace the caller.