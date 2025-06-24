Telangana Cabinet resolves to block Andhra Pradesh on the Banakacherla project

HYDERABAD: The state Cabinet on Monday approved a resolution opposing the Godavari-Banakacherla project proposed by the Andhra Pradesh government. The Cabinet also decided to pursue legal action against the project.

The Cabinet also resolved to brief public representatives in the first week of July on how the state government intends to present its arguments before the Union government regarding this matter. Information and Public Relations Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy stated that the Telangana government would not allow Andhra Pradesh to divert a single drop of Godavari water illegally.

“The foundation for the Banakacherla project was laid during the previous BRS government. In 2016, at the Apex Council meeting, former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao agreed to divert 400 tmcft of Godavari water to the Penna basin,” he said.

This was the first Cabinet meeting, held at the Secretariat under the leadership of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, after the recent expansion. The newly inducted ministers, G Vivek Venkatswamy, Vakiti Srihari and Adluri Laxman, attended the meeting. Srinivasa Reddy briefed reporters about the Cabinet decisions along with ministers Ponnam Prabhakar and Vakiti Srihari.

Briefing newsmen about the decisions taken by the Cabinet, Srinivasa Reddy said that as Justice PC Ghose has asked the government to submit additional details on the Kaleshwaram project by 30 June, the Cabinet has decided to provide the required information to the commission.

He said: “The previous rulers claim that this project had Cabinet approval. We will submit all details related to the implementation of the Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla works.”