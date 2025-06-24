Telangana Dy CM Bhatti urges Congress workers to make Rythu Bharosa fete a success

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Monday called upon Congress workers to participate in large numbers in celebrations being organised to mark the successful disbursement of Rythu Bharosa money to farmers in just nine days.

He was addressing them at a meeting chaired by TPCC chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud and AICC Telangana in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan at Gandhi Bhavan.

He said: “Under our government, Rythu Bharosa is being paid to all cultivable lands without any discrimination. The disbursement of Rythu Bharosa was completed in just nine days, which is a record in the history of the state.”

Gandhi Bhavan, on Monday, buzzed with key meetings such as the TPCC Delimitation Committee convened under the chairmanship of Ch Vamshi Chand Reddy, followed by a meeting of the Samvidhan Bachao Programme Committee chaired by Dr Vinay, AICC Telangana in-charge, and attended by AICC secretaries.

However, there were some jarring notes. Tensions briefly flared as members of the Golla-Kuruma community staged a protest in front of Gandhi Bhavan. Chanting slogans, they demanded immediate intervention by the TPCC leadership alleging that no action was being taken to address their long-standing issues.

They wanted the chief minister to respond.

Meenakshi Natarajan, while addressing party functionaries, emphasized the importance of the “Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan” campaigns to raise public awareness about constitutional values and welfare schemes. She called on leaders — both senior and junior — to work in close coordination without hierarchy and ensure the government’s programmes reach the grassroots effectively.

On Tuesday, Gandhi Bhavan will host meetings of the Political Affairs Committee (PAC), Advisory Committee, and Disciplinary Committee, which will be attended by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Cabinet ministers, and senior Congress leaders.