Telangana government failed to implement farm loan waiver: Minister Kishan

HYDERABAD: Union minister and BJP state president G Kishan Reddy alleged that despite Central government’s efforts, the state government failed to implement the assured Rs 2 lakh farm loan waiver scheme effectively.

Addressing the media after chairing the State Level Bankers Committee (SLBC) meeting here on Monday, Kishan Reddy said that around 15,000 eligible farmers were registered with Telangana Grameena Bank. But, funds were not credited to them for the crop loan waiver, he said. Several farmers who took farm loans below Rs 1 lakh were yet to benefit from the loan waiver scheme, he alleged.

Kishan Reddy urged the state government to act swiftly, collect accurate information from banks and ensure that eligible farmers receive their crop loan waiver benefits.

Kishan Reddy noted that there was a growth in agricultural loans since 2013–14. At that time, the total agricultural loan disbursal in Telangana stood at Rs 27,676 crore. By 2024–25, that figure had increased to Rs 1,37,346 crore — almost a fivefold increase in 11 years, he said and highlighted the Centre’s commitment to supporting farmers in Telangana.

The meeting mainly reviewed the performance of banks in implementing Central schemes. He reviewed agricultural loans, PM Mudra Loans, PM Vishwakarma Yojana, PM SVANidhi, Stand-Up India and other initiatives.

He instructed the officials to prepare detailed information on Vishwakarma Yojana.