Telangana marks Olympic Day Run 2025 with state-wide celebrations; honours National Games medalists

HYDERABAD: The Sports Authority of Telangana (SAT), in coordination with the Indian Olympic Association and Telangana Olympic Association, successfully organised the Olympic Day Run 2025 on Monday at LB Stadium.

Unlike previous single-day runs, this year’s event spanned six days across the state, each day aimed to promote Olympic values. For the first time, the run was flagged off from 14 different locations across the twin cities all converging at LB Stadium.

The event saw participation from Arjuna and Dronacharya awardees, Olympians, eminent athletes, representatives of various sports associations, staff of the SAT, students and their parents. Fourteen Olympic torches, each named after a legendary Olympian from Telangana, were carried to the stadium.

Sports Minister Vakiti Srihari, along with senior officials Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan and SATG Chairperson Sivasena Reddy, were present on the occasion. Athletes who won 33 medals for the state at the 38th National Games in Uttarakhand were felicitated with cash prizes worth `84 lakh.