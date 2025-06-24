Telangana sets up monitoring panels to fix gaps in government medical colleges flagged by NMC

HYDERABAD: The state Health Department has set up Medical College Monitoring Committees (MCMCs) to address infrastructure and staffing shortcomings in government medical colleges, following a notice from the National Medical Commission (NMC).

The NMC, in its communication dated June 13, flagged deficiencies in 26 out of 34 government medical colleges across the state. In response, Health Secretary Christina Z Chongthu issued an order on June 19 announcing the formation of the MCMCs. These committees have been tasked with ensuring that all government medical colleges meet NMC benchmarks by June 2028.

A total of 10 MCMCs have been constituted. Their responsibilities include inspecting and assessing medical colleges and submitting review reports. District collectors will play a key role, overseeing aspects such as recruitment and monitoring of contractual and outsourced staff via the District Level Selection Committee (DLSC), evaluation of service providers such as IHFMS and diet services, patient footfall, including Aarogyasri services, and the use of Facility Management Services (FMS) and electronic Health Management Information System (eHMIS).

The committees are also expected to review coordination for cadaver availability, shuttle bus services, and utilisation of Hospital Development Society (HDS) funds.

Each of the 34 government medical colleges will be assessed based on six parameters: infrastructure, human resources, academic and curriculum readiness, student welfare and amenities, operational and financial aspects, and digital systems and IT infrastructure.

Infrastructure review will cover the adequacy and functionality of academic buildings, lecture halls, laboratories, libraries, and hostels. Hospital infrastructure will be assessed for bed strength, space requirements, medical equipment (such as C-Arm, CT, MRI), maintenance agreements (CAMC/AMC), emergency services, and utilities including power backup, fire safety, water supply, sanitation, and biomedical waste management. Department-specific clinical caseloads for in-patient departments, operation theatres, intensive care units, and diagnostic services will also be evaluated.