Telangana tops child labour rescues in 2024-25; leads in raids, arrests: Report

HYDERABAD: Telangana has emerged as the top state for child labour rescues in 2024-25, with 11,063 out of 53,651 rescues nationwide. The state also recorded the most rescue operations, with JRC partners conducting 7,632 out of 38,388 actions across 24 states and UTs, in coordination with law agencies.

National Convenor for Just Rights for Children (JRC) Ravi Kant told TNIE, “Nearly 90% of rescued children across India are aged between 10-14. They were found working in sectors classified as the worst forms of child labour, including spas, massage parlours, orchestras, automotives, where they were asked to do hazardous work, and places where they were subjected to prostitution, pornography, and other forms of sexual exploitation.”

These findings were part of the report titled Building the Case for Zero: How Prosecution Acts as a Tipping Point to End Child Labour, published by the Centre for Legal Action and Behaviour Change (C-LAB), the research wing of India Child Protection.

Ravi Kant further stated: “We have a network of 200 NGOs spread across 426 districts. We partner with the local law enforcement agencies and run special drives and campaigns, through which we can get this breakthrough. Speaking of Telangana, children were rescued from a total of 26 districts with the help of 10 NGOs.”

The report revealed that 38,388 FIRs were registered and 5,809 arrests were made, 85% of which were related to child labour. Telangana topped the list in terms of most raids, followed by Uttar Pradesh (2,469), Rajasthan (2,453), and Madhya Pradesh (2,335).

In terms of rescue, the top five states were: Telangana with 11,063, followed by Bihar (3,974), Rajasthan (3,847), Uttar Pradesh (3,804), and Delhi (2,588). States like Madhya Pradesh had fewer arrests despite high rescue numbers, highlighting enforcement gaps, the report said.

Rescue operations, legal action

The report accessed by TNIE further states that a total of 27,320 rescue operations were conducted across 24 states and UTs in 2024-25. Telangana (7,632) reported the highest number, followed by Uttar Pradesh (2,469), Rajasthan (2,453), and Madhya Pradesh (2,335).

Under the Access to Justice for Children programme, legal action was taken in all 27,320 cases, of which 35% (9,595) resulted in FIRs, 25% (6,959) resulted in General Diary (GD) entries, and 92% of GD entries between 2021-2023 were later converted into FIRs.