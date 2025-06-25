37 new daycare centres to combat senior isolation in Telangana

NALGONDA: In a landmark initiative to support the elderly population, the state government has unveiled plans to establish 37 multi-service daycare centres for senior citizens across the state.

The centres will be set up in 29 districts, two each in the densely populated districts of Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri, and Hanamkonda.

These facilities, to be operated in collaboration with the Indian Red Cross Society, NGOs, or Senior Citizen Associations, aim to combat social isolation and promote holistic well-being among the elderly.

Launched under the central government’s Atal Vayo Abhyuday Yojana (AVYAY), the initiative addresses the rising concern of loneliness among seniors, many of whom live alone after their children relocate. “These centres are designed to foster community, ensure dignity, and enhance the quality of life for the elderly,” said a spokesperson from the Department of Senior Citizens Welfare, the nodal agency overseeing the project.