37 new daycare centres to combat senior isolation in Telangana

NALGONDA: In a landmark initiative to support the elderly population, the state government has unveiled plans to establish 37 multi-service daycare centres for senior citizens across the state.
The centres will be set up in 29 districts, two each in the densely populated districts of Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri, and Hanamkonda.
These facilities, to be operated in collaboration with the Indian Red Cross Society, NGOs, or Senior Citizen Associations, aim to combat social isolation and promote holistic well-being among the elderly.
Launched under the central government’s Atal Vayo Abhyuday Yojana (AVYAY), the initiative addresses the rising concern of loneliness among seniors, many of whom live alone after their children relocate. “These centres are designed to foster community, ensure dignity, and enhance the quality of life for the elderly,” said a spokesperson from the Department of Senior Citizens Welfare, the nodal agency overseeing the project.
Each centre, operational from 9 am to 6 pm on weekdays (except Sundays and government holidays), will accommodate up to 50 seniors and offer a range of facilities tailored to their needs. These include a kitchen and dining area for nutritious meals, a doctor’s room for health consultations, a multipurpose hall for activities, a library, and spaces for indoor and outdoor games. Services will encompass exercise equipment, memory games like chess and carroms, yoga and meditation sessions, and monthly medical check-ups with free medicine distribution. Nutritious refreshments such as Raagi Java, fruit juices, upma, tea, and biscuits will be provided daily.
The centres will give priority to social engagement, organising picnics, get-togethers, and birthday celebrations to build a vibrant community.
The initiative builds on the success of a pilot daycare centre in Sircilla, which demonstrated significant improvements in seniors’ well-being. Complying with the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007, this rollout underscores Telangana’s commitment to creating an inclusive environment for its elderly.