BJP plans three-day events to mark Samvidhan Hatya Diwas

HYDERABAD: As per the call given by its national leadership, the state unit of the BJP will be organising Samvidhan Hatya Diwas activities for three days, marking the 50th anniversary of the Emergency imposed in the country.
Revealing the details, BJP vice-president G Manohar Reddy on Tuesday said that party leaders from village to district level will organise the Samvidhan Hatya Diwas events from June 25 to 27, highlighting how the Congress government, during the Emergency, suppressed democracy and how former PM late Indira Gandhi jailed and harassed prominent leaders like Jayaprakash Narayan, AB Vajpayee, LK Advani, Morarji Desai and George Fernandes. Special programmes will also be held in districts to explain to students and youth how people suffered during the Emergency.
Recalling how the Indian Express published a “blank editorial” as a mark of protest against censorship by the Indira Gandhi government, Manohar Reddy said that “freedom of expression was also suppressed during the Emergency”.
Several leaders, including Union ministers, MPs, MLAs and MLCs, will participate in the Samvidhan Hatya Diwas programmes.
Prominent among them are Union minister Piyush Goyal in Hyderabad, Minister of State Bhupatiraju Srinivasa Varma in Rangareddy Rural, former Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao in Karimnagar, MPs DK Aruna in Nalgonda, K Laxman in Rangareddy Urban, Eatala Rajender in Khammam, Dharmapuri Arvind in Mahbubnagar, M Raghunandan Rao in Vikarabad, Konda Vishweshwar Reddy in Medchal Urban, Godem Nagesh in Peddapalli, MLAs Alleti Maheswar Reddy in Yadadri-Bhongir, Payal Shankar in Siddipet, P Rakesh Reddy in Secunderabad, Rama Rao Patel in Asifabad, M Komuraiah in Nirmal, AVN Reddy in Narayanpet and P Sudhakar Reddy in Rangareddy Rural.