BJP plans three-day events to mark Samvidhan Hatya Diwas

HYDERABAD: As per the call given by its national leadership, the state unit of the BJP will be organising Samvidhan Hatya Diwas activities for three days, marking the 50th anniversary of the Emergency imposed in the country.

Revealing the details, BJP vice-president G Manohar Reddy on Tuesday said that party leaders from village to district level will organise the Samvidhan Hatya Diwas events from June 25 to 27, highlighting how the Congress government, during the Emergency, suppressed democracy and how former PM late Indira Gandhi jailed and harassed prominent leaders like Jayaprakash Narayan, AB Vajpayee, LK Advani, Morarji Desai and George Fernandes. Special programmes will also be held in districts to explain to students and youth how people suffered during the Emergency.

Recalling how the Indian Express published a “blank editorial” as a mark of protest against censorship by the Indira Gandhi government, Manohar Reddy said that “freedom of expression was also suppressed during the Emergency”.