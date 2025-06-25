Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka: PAC satisfied with governance provided by Congress in last 16 months

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Monday said that the TPCC’s Political Affairs Committee (PAC) has expressed full satisfaction over the decisions taken by the Congress government under Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy in the past 16 months.
Terming it a “golden period” in Telangana’s governance, he said that the PAC has given suggestions and recommendations to strengthen the party and expand welfare outreach.
Addressing the media, along with fellow Cabinet members Jupally Krishna Rao and Vakiti Srihari and other senior leaders, at Gandhi Bhavan here, Vikramarka said the PAC resolved to build the Congress organisation from the booth level upwards and to establish a robust mechanism to deliver government schemes to every household.
Highlighting the government’s rapid implementation of welfare measures, Vikramarka said that within just three months in office, the Congress government has waived farm loans up to Rs 2 lakh, supplied 24-hour free electricity to farmers and recently disbursed around Rs 9,000 crore under the Rythu Bharosa investment support scheme in just nine days.
“This is a national record — Rs 9,000 crore transferred to 67.01 lakh farmers’ accounts in just nine days,” he said.
The deputy CM recounted all other schemes and expenditure incurred for implementation of those schemes. Responding to a question, he ridiculed BRS MLC K Kavitha’s statements over BC welfare, stating that her utterances do not have any sanctity as her party did nothing for the welfare of BCs when it was in power.