Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka: PAC satisfied with governance provided by Congress in last 16 months

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Monday said that the TPCC’s Political Affairs Committee (PAC) has expressed full satisfaction over the decisions taken by the Congress government under Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy in the past 16 months.

Terming it a “golden period” in Telangana’s governance, he said that the PAC has given suggestions and recommendations to strengthen the party and expand welfare outreach.

Addressing the media, along with fellow Cabinet members Jupally Krishna Rao and Vakiti Srihari and other senior leaders, at Gandhi Bhavan here, Vikramarka said the PAC resolved to build the Congress organisation from the booth level upwards and to establish a robust mechanism to deliver government schemes to every household.