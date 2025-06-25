GHMC to refurbish 1,370 defunct public toilets

HYDERABAD: The GHMC will refurbish and restore nearly 1,370 non-functional public toilets across the city in an effort to improve civic amenities.

Of the 2,200 public toilets in Greater Hyderabad, around 60 to 65% are either defunct or in poor condition, with only 825 to 830 currently operational. Under the proposed plan, the GHMC will redesign, refurbish and reuse prefabricated toilets (PFTs), RCC toilets, e-toilets, She Toilets and bio-toilets at their existing sites through a Build-Operate-Transfer model.

The GHMC will focus on pay-and-use operations and maintenance (O&M) of 316 BOT toilets, 1,758 PFTs and 125 other facilities across all zones. Many public toilets suffer from broken doors, stolen fixtures and lack of water or drainage connections. Vandalism and inadequate upkeep have made these units unusable, falling short of public hygiene requirements. Despite growing demand for public sanitation facilities, the GHMC has struggled to maintain these units effectively.