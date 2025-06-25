Phones of hundreds of people tapped during Huzurabad byelection: BJP MP Eatala Rajender

HYDERABAD: Malkajgiri BJP MP Eatala Rajender has called for an expeditious investigation into the phone-tapping case, blaming the Telangana government for its slow progress.

Speaking to the media after appearing before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) that is investigating the case on Tuesday, Rajender demanded transparency and accountability, alleging widespread surveillance on people by the accused during the previous BRS regime.

He claimed the accused illegally monitored conversations across various sections of society, including the governor, judges, and even his personal discussions with his wife and her company associates. “At whose instance were these phones tapped? The public deserves to know,” he said, urging the government to identify and punish those responsible to uphold democratic principles and fundamental rights.

The MP accused the former BRS government of surveilling hundreds of individuals during the 2021 Huzurabad byelection, alleging that the police possess evidence of these actions. He claimed that former SIB chief T Prabhakar Rao and his subordinates tapped phones of opposition leaders, their personal assistants, security personnel, and families. “Only those lacking courage resort to such wicked acts,” Rajender remarked, noting that he was also put under surveillance during the 2018 general elections and the 2021 by-elections to intimidate his contacts.